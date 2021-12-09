Most think Smollett staged fake hate crime: poll





Most Americans believe that Jussie Smollett staged a fake hate crime against himself, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shared with The Hill.

The overwhelming majority, 74 percent, of those polled said that the former "Empire" actor faked the alleged 2019 robbery by a pair of supporters of then-President Trump. Twenty six percent of respondents said that the attack happened and that Smollett was telling the truth.

A Chicago jury is deliberating charges against the 39-year-old actor, who pleaded not guilty to six counts of felony disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to police.

Prosecutors in the case have argued that Smollett hired two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, to use racial and homophobic slurs against him and to buy red pro-Trump-looking hats and a rope as part of a fake attack to "make it look like a hate crime."

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey of 1,989 registered voters was conducted from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 and is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.

The survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.