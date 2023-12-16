Most Ukrainian companies believe war will end by 2025, maintain revenue outlook

Ukrainian businesses see war ending in 2025 but remain optimistic on revenues, employment

Forty-percent of the Ukrainian business community believe that the war in Ukraine is likely to end in 2025, according to a survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine (AmCham), which was published on Dec. 14.

Another 24% expect the war to end in 2024, and 17% expect it to end in about five years.

"Companies continue operating in Ukraine, paying taxes, creating jobs, and keeping Ukraine's economy running," the report reads.

Read also: Ukraine fuels business growth: $139M injected in eRobota work growth program for small businesses

Seventy-four percent of AmCham member companies managed to achieve the planned financial results in 2023 (27% overachieved). Twenty-four percent did not achieve the planned financial results.

Business representatives also gave a forecast for 2024 in terms of revenues, number of employees, and investments of their companies.

Forty-six percent of AmCham member companies expect revenue growth, 41% believe that revenues will not change, and 13% predict a decrease.

Read also: Ukrainian business optimistic as truck purchases grow

Fify-five percent of respondents indicate that the number of employees in their companies will remain unchanged, 33% indicate that their companies will increase the number of employees, and 12% expect job cuts.

Fifty-four percent of member companies said that their investments will remain unchanged. Thirty-seven percent of businesses predict an increase in investments, while 9% expect a decrease.

The business community also named the three most important steps that the Ukrainian government should take to significantly help businesses on the ground:

— strengthening national security and defense and demining of Ukrainian territory (24%);

— implementing real and effective judicial reform (23%); and

— ensuring supply chain security by resolving situation with logistics on the borders and maritime transportation (20%).

Read also: Ukrainian leader makes business case for US support, highlights industrial boost from aid

Other steps include easing currency restrictions on the repatriation of dividends and/or interest payments on external loans, ensuring predictability and stability of tax legislation, as well as a clear and transparent staff reservation procedure, and expanding insurance coverage for political risks.

The survey involved 108 CEOs and top managers of AmCham member companies and was conducted in the first half of December 2023.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine