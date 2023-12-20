Most Ukrainians don’t want Zaluzhnyi’s resignation; 43% believe there’s conflict with Zelenskyy — survey

In a recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), 72% of Ukrainians said they would not like to see the resignation of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Only 2% of respondents said they would view Zaluzhnyi’s resignation positively, 21% had a “neutral perception,” while 5% said they didn’t know. Among those who trust Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 71% were against any decision to dismiss Zaluzhnyi, with only 3% responding positively.

Most of the population in all regions of Ukraine would not like to see Zaluzhnyi’s resignation, according to the KIIS.

Respondents were also asked whether they believe there could be certain disagreements or “friction” between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi. 43% of Ukrainians responded positively, but only 8% considered the situation very serious, while 35% regarded possible misunderstandings as not serious.

Some 39% of respondents believed that there was no conflict at all, and 18% could not decide on their opinion. The survey reflects widespread disapproval of any move to dismiss the commander-in-chief.

MP Volodymyr Ariev, citing a “reliable source” on Nov. 7, claimed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had submitted a “request to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief” (Zelenskyy) for the removal of Zaluzhnyi. Russian channels picked up his message. Later, Ariev stated that he deleted the previous message, referring to “many other sources” that, according to him, refuted the claims of his original “source.”

On the same day, Umerov dismissed Ariev’s statement as misinformation, stating on Facebook that “unscrupulous politicians today are trying to divide Ukrainian society” and that it is no different from the actions of propagandists from the aggressor country, Russia.

Earlier, in a series of articles in the UK news weekly magazine the Economist, Zaluzhnyi claimed that the war in Ukraine was entering an exhausting positional phase. The President’s Office then made several statements indirectly refuting the general’s claims.

On Nov. 3, information surfaced that the commander of the Special Operations Forces, Viktor Khorenko, was dismissed without the knowledge of Khorenko himself and Zaluzhnyi. The President’s Office claimed that Umerov had submitted a dismissal request for the commander in accordance with the law.

Servant of the People party MP Mariana Bezuhla stated on Nov. 26 that the military command of Ukraine “should go” as it had not provided “any plan or strategy for 2024.” During a press conference, Zelenskyy commented on the potential conflict between the MP and the commander-in-chief, stating that he “does not engage in Facebook comments” and added that currently, the entire Ukrainian society should work for the country.

