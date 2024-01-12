Make the most of this unbelievably generous tax giveaway while you still can

There aren’t many reasons for higher and top-rate taxpayers to be cheerful in Britain today. Millions more of us are paying income tax at 40p or 45p in the pound.

Allowances on dividends, capital gains, savings and inheritance have also been slashed or frozen in time.

There is one perk, however, that has survived the Conservative tax creep unscathed – so far that is.

Tax relief granted to money put straight into a pension is still levied at the rate you pay income tax. It means every £1 that an additional-rate taxpayer puts into their pension only costs them 55p, and for higher-rate payers every £1 saved effectively costs 60p.

It’s an instant return of perhaps more than 80pc. And when you add in (hopefully) healthy investment growth over your career, it is the most profitable and efficient way of saving around.

While far better understood, Isas are far less generous (albeit they are more readily accessible).

Pension tax relief is also a fantastic device to guard yourself against the stealth tax raid imposed by this Government. By increasing your pension contributions you can offset the effect of being dragged into a higher tax bracket.

The only catch is that you may have to wait decades until you can touch your pension and reap the rewards.

Yes, you are taxed when you retire and draw on your pension, but usually at a lower rate than the income tax you paid over the course of your career. And of course you can take 25pc of your pot entirely tax free.

A £1m pension pot now generates an income of £50,000 a year – just shy of the 40p tax rate threshold.

Pension tax relief is a perk that has grown even more generous under the Tories. Thanks to well-paid NHS doctors threatening to retire early to avoid tax bills, the annual tax-free pension saving allowance has been increased from £40,000 to £60,000.

The lifetime allowance has also been stripped away, meaning you can build a pot in excess of £1m without losing the benefit of pension tax relief.

But this glaringly generous tax break on pensions for the country’s highest earners seems too good to be true, and I can’t imagine Labour will allow it to continue.

As Telegraph Money’s tax expert Mike Warburton explains, those who currently have pension savings exceeding the old lifetime allowance of £1.07m ought to be thinking carefully about what a Labour government might do.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has made pension saving hugely tax efficient and with inheritance tax not due on retirement pots either, Labour surely will not allow this astonishingly generous giveaway to stand.

It seems that ahead of every Budget, Treasury policy kite flyers float the idea of reducing pension tax relief for high earners. It is seen as unfair that basic-rate taxpayers have to pay the equivalent of 80p to invest £1 into their pension. And think tanks are currently suggesting that Labour may well look to cut it if elected.

Sure, pension tax relief is a system weighted in favour of high earners, but it is one that is effective in incentivising prudent saving and thus reducing reliance on the state in retirement – something that cannot be undervalued as the state pension becomes a mammoth burden on the taxpayer.

Rather than punish higher earners, our next Chancellor, whoever it may be, should instead look to improve retirement prospects for lower earners.

Auto-enrolment means workers have to pay in a minimum of 5pc of their salary (effectively 4pc once tax relief is accounted for), while employers can get away with paying in as little as 3pc.

Increasing contributions for employers to 5pc would be a far better way to boost retirement prospects for lower earners. Let’s not take away one of the few tax breaks left that higher earners can enjoy.

