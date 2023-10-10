Most undescribed plants already endangered - report

STORY: Scientists are warning that some plants may go

extinct even before they are discovered

The warning comes in the State of

the World’s Plants and Fungi 2023 report

It predicts more than 75% of the world’s undescribed

plants are already threatened with extinction

(Dr Matilda Brown/Conservation Science Analyst/Royal Botanic Gardens Kew)

"It's pretty grim. We know that nearly half of all of our known species are at risk of extinction, 45%. And the ones we don't know about, they're even more at risk, we're looking at three in four of undescribed species are at risk of extinction.”

Around 2,000 plant species a year are still being

discovered despite continuing habitat loss

Scientists are now calling for all newly described species

to be treated as threatened unless proven otherwise

Location: Royal Botanic Gardens, London

"Plants provide us with everything, they provide us with what we eat, with what we wear, with the air that we breathe, the medicines, the materials we use to build with. Without plants, we’re goosed. To give some sense of the scope of the extinction crisis we're facing, nine out of 10 of our medicines come from plants. And at one point, we had yet to discover those. So if we think about half of our future medicines no longer being available to us because those species have gone extinct, that's the level of threat and level of impact that it could have on humans in the future.”