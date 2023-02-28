"[He] Was The Most Unprofessional Dude In The World" And 17 Other Comments Celebs Made Bashing Their Costars
"He's certainly on a different plane, no doubt about that, it's probably not a higher one."
"He's certainly on a different plane, no doubt about that, it's probably not a higher one."
"My real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you’re a woman."
Jennifer Coolidge gave her date a sweet shoutout as she appeared on stage at this year’s SAG Awards. Source: Netflix
Celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Jenna Ortega have walked the SAG Awards red carpet in daring two-piece sets and gowns with bold slits.
Blake Shelton explains when he knew it was time to leave "The Voice."
The "Cityline" host isn't letting body image issues "cut into" her vacation.
The pop star also blamed her "inability to lie, and my uncanny ability to overshare."
Blake Shelton explained his decision to walk away from The Voice after the NBC competition series' upcoming 23rd season. Here's what the country star had to say.
"[My fiancé] texted me and broke it off. Yes, I said texted."
"But here's the real kicker: As I was leaving, I complimented my interviewer on her hair and asked where she got it done. She replied with, 'It's a hairpiece. I have cancer.' I didn't get hired."
Tom Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago has released new information about the prognosis for the actor who has been hospitalized in critical condition in intensive care since February 18, in a coma. “Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Lago said in a statement Monday. […]
A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.
Matthew McConaughey gave his and Camila Alves’ youngest son Livingston an at-home haircut that sparked quite the response.
“she almost got elbowed and also was being shoved in the back the whole time, put two and two together.”View Entire Post ›
After the foreperson of the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and a push to overturn the 2020 election spoke out in several headline-making interviews, the judge overseeing the case told ABC News on Monday that jurors "can talk about the final report." McBurney said in an interview that after the grand jury submitted its report in January, he held a "farewell session," at the request of the district attorney, in which he "reminded them of their oath, which is a statutory obligation that they not discuss with anyone outside their group their deliberations -- that's the one word that's in the oath." McBurney emphasized that "it's important for people to understand that witness testimony is not deliberations."
The list of things Karens call the cops for when it comes to Black people just keeps getting longer and more baffling. The latest addition to the list is shoveling snow. According to The Daily Beast, two Black men shoveled a lady’s sidewalk (for free) and she came outside threatening to call the police.
Approximately 15 cars were involved in a pileup on Interstate 17 near Anthem Sunday afternoon, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Multiple injuries were reported, but it is unknown specifically how many were hurt. All of them are expected to survive.
Kaia Gerber wore a plunging, sheer, see-through Celine dress over a seamless nude thong to W Magazine's Best Performances Party 2023.
A Russian spy plane worth £274 million has been severely damaged by partisans in Belarus.
Find out what causes fingernail ridges, which can appear both vertically and horizontally on your nails, and how to get rid of them with expert-backed tips.
"What an awesome person!" Chance the Rapper wrote of Short on Twitter. "SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST."