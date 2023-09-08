The Most Unsettling Experiences People Have Had In Broad Daylight
At least half of these photos could literally be the opening shot of a horror movie.
At least half of these photos could literally be the opening shot of a horror movie.
"Why is it when I look up this movie there's no pictures, I can't find the cast, I can't find anything about this movie."
Infectious disease experts answer questions about the new COVID booster vaccine.
Mattel finally reveals a few sales numbers around its blowout hit, the Barbie movie.
The Nissan Murano looks to get another generation even in the face of declining sales.
These shows and docuseries help attract new fans and build deeper relationships with new ones.
The FCC is whole again with the Senate's confirmation of Anna Gomez as the agency's fifth commissioner, empowering it to take more and faster action regarding all matters regulatory in communication and, increasingly, space. Gomez was nominated to the seat in June after a year and half of Republican resistance to the previous candidate, Gigi Sohn, on dubious grounds. Once sworn in, she will be the third Democratic commissioner at the agency, which by design is split 3:2 in favor of the administration's party.
How the biggest and most star-studded fall film festival is navigating Hollywood's new reality.
For "Barbie", it was all hands on deck at Warner Bros. Discovery.
Available in the eBay app for iOS to start, with the Android app to follow in the coming weeks, the tool can automatically write a title and description based on a photo, as well as information including a product release date, and suggest a category, subcategory, list price and shipping cost. The tool builds on eBay's other efforts to inject AI into the selling process, including AI-generated product catalog descriptions and a background removal tool for listing photos.
"I want to show up as positive as I possibly can for myself," says rapper Monaleo on embracing her post-baby body.
The Tigers didn't punt on any of their six second-half drives yet failed to score a single point.
A ridiculously feature-packed watch with a big screen, great battery life and a surprisingly low price.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch American Madison Keys' next match.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's next match.
"Skill issue" is a phrase that originated in the gaming community and has now made its way to TikTok, where its meaning has evolved into more of a meme.
They're all less than $45.
Clubhouse is sharing the results of its big reset, with a redesign meant to make it “more like a messaging app.”
Andrew Wyatt shares how Gosling's ballad "I'm Just Ken" came to be.
Tired of piling up on the couch to watch a flick? Take the party outside with this easy-to-set-up beast.
Over 2,300 shoppers love this L'Oreal serum, too.