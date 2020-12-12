Most US voters don't want Trump to run in 2024 and 42% say he is 'one of the worst presidents' ever, Fox News poll finds

Joshua Zitser
President Donald Trump at a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony.
President Donald Trump at a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

  • 42% of voters think Trump will be viewed as one of the worst presidents ever, according to a new Fox News poll.

  • The majority of voters hold an unfavorable view of Trump and disapprove of how he has handled major political issues during his presidency.

  • There are major partisan divides surrounding questions of the legitimacy of the 2020 Election.

  • The majority of voters don't want Trump to run again in 2024.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Forty-two percent of voters say President Donald Trump will be remembered as "one of the worst presidents" in history, according to a new poll by Fox News.

An additional 8% think Americans will recall his presidential performance as being below average.

Among Democrats, a significant 69% think Trump's term in office will go down as a disaster.

On the flip side, 22% of those interviewed think he'll be considered one of the best presidents ever. Among Republicans, this rises to 44%.

Overall, the majority of voters - 54% - don't view Trump in a favorable light.

This can be, in part, attributed to the fact the majority of voters think the country is worse off than four years ago (54%). Additionally, the majority disapprove of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic (55%) and dislike how he's handled immigration and healthcare (53%).

With regards to whether Trump should run again in 2024, it's a negative from the majority of voters. 57% would rather somebody else leads the GOP into the next election.

It's a different picture among Republicans. Seventy-nine percent of Trump voters would like him to run again and 71% of registered Republicans would too. Just 10% of Democrats and 27% of independents hope to see him at the top of the ticket again.

When it comes to economics, Trump is viewed more positively. A majority (52%) approve of how he's handled the economy. His economic approval ratings have only dropped into the negative twice throughout his presidency.

The latest Fox News poll paints a mixed picture of Trump's last four years in office, with highly partisan splits coloring people's perception of the 45th president.

This is particularly accurate when looking at perceptions of how Trump has handled his election defeat.

While 58% of those interviewed don't believe the election was stolen, 68% of Republicans believe he won. 

Among Trump voters, 77% incorrectly think he beat Joe Biden in November.

Fifty-six percent of voters think Trump's legal efforts to overturn the result of the election have weakened democracy - 66% of Republicans, however, think it has strengthened it.

This Fox News poll was conducted between December 6 and 9 under the joint direction of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company. 1,007 random registered voters were called. There's a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 points.

 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump's desperate gambit to stay in office alarms Europeans, who know about coups

    Europeans were bewildered at first by the chaos unleashed by Trump’s desperate efforts to stay in power. But they are paying attention now.

  • Republican congressman rips Texas GOP for suggesting secession and says 'my guy Abraham Lincoln and the Union soldiers already told you no'

    Kinzinger said the Texas GOP chairman should be fired for suggesting some states should "form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution."

  • US attorney general troubled by Mexican limits on agents

    U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Friday the United States is troubled by legislation pending in Mexico that would limit foreign agents and remove their immunity. In a statement, Barr said the proposed law that before the lower house of congress would hurt cross-border cooperation and would benefit drug cartels. The measure "would have the effect of making cooperation between our countries more difficult,” Barr wrote.

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • US schedules first federal execution of woman since 1953

    Lisa Montgomery is due to become the first woman to face federal execution in the US in 67 years.

  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship

    Talk about a demotion.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) played a big advocacy role in President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 bid, no doubt helping him lock up the typically red state of Georgia. Bottoms was expected to be offered a White House role in return, perhaps as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development or the head of the Small Business Administration, or even Biden's vice president.After the naming of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate over the summer, and after Biden slotted Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) into the HUD spot, Bottoms' choices seemed to be slimming. But as sources tell The New Yorker's Charles Bethea, Bottoms was offered a role as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, which she declined.> Mayor Bottoms' Press Secretary did not immediately offer comment when reached this morning. gapol (2/2)> > — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) December 11, 2020An ambassadorship to the Bahamas is typically given to apolitical Foreign Service professionals or, in some cases, top political donors. In either case, it's generally not considered a spot for a rising star in the Democratic party.More stories from theweek.com Democratic congressmember demands House leaders refuse to seat Republicans who support Texas election lawsuit Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters FDA authorizes emergency use for Pfizer vaccine

  • Judge Dismisses Attorney Kim Gardner from McCloskey Gun Case

    A St. Louis judge dismissed Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from the Mark and Patricia McCloskey gun case on Friday, a local NBC affiliate reported.The McCloskeys were indicted by a grand jury in October, following an incident over the summer during which the two brandished firearms on their front lawn opposite a group of Black Lives Matter demonstrators. The demonstrators had entered the McCloskeys’ gated community on their way to protest outside the home of the St. Louis mayor, but the images of the armed McCloskeys opposite the protesters galvanized both conservatives and progressives during the election season.Judge Thomas Clark dismissed Gardner from the case on Friday, six weeks after the McCloskeys' attorneys called for her disqualification. The attorneys argued that Gardner was improperly using the case in campaign solicitations, while Gardner claimed she brought up the case publicly in order to counter criticism from President Trump and allies."Ms. Gardner has every right to rebut criticism, but it appears unnecessary to stigmatize defendant — or even mention him — in campaign solicitations, especially when she purports to be responding to others," Clark wrote in his ruling. "In fact, the case law and Rules of Professional Conduct prohibit it."Gardner has scheduled an appeal of the ruling for January 7, 2021.

  • After dud Texas lawsuit, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse says that the Supreme Court 'closed the book on the nonsense.'

    Sasse, one of the few Republicans to acknowledge Biden's win, has become one of the initial Republicans to react to the Supreme Court decision.

  • Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks with little to no discipline

    An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

  • Mortar shells hit Afghan capital, airport; 1 dead

    An early morning barrage of mortar shells slammed into the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing at least one civilian and wounding a second, an Interior Ministry spokesman said. Three shells hit the compound of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, slightly damaging a Kam Air aircraft. Kam Air, which provides domestic and international flights, was Afghanistan's first privately owned airline when it began in 2003.

  • No deal on Brexit trade 'very very likely', British PM Johnson says

    LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Britain is likely to complete its journey out of the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday. Britain quit the EU in January but remains an informal member until Dec. 31 - the end of a transition period during which it has remained in the EU single market and customs union. Both sides say they want to agree arrangements to cover nearly $1 trillion in annual trade but negotiations are at an impasse, with Britain standing to lose zero-tariff and zero-quota access to the huge European single market.

  • Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly 'significantly escalating' their investigation into Trump

    An investigation into President Trump being conducted by Manhattan prosecutors is reportedly "significantly escalating."The office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has "stepped up its efforts" to investigate Trump's business conduct, in recent weeks "significantly escalating" the probe by interviewing employees of lender Deutsche Bank and insurance broker Aon, The New York Times reported on Friday. The prosecutors have reportedly issued new subpoenas and questioned witnesses before a grand jury for investigative purposes. The Manhattan state prosecutors have sought Trump's tax returns as they look into potential financial misconduct, including "possible insurance, tax and bank-related fraud in the president's corporate dealings," according to the Times. In 2019, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen while testifying before Congress accused the president of having "inflated his total assets when it served his purposes" and "deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes." Trump has denied any wrongdoing.While noting it's not clear if any charges will ultimately be brought, the Times wrote that this was the "latest indication that once Mr. Trump leaves office, he still faces the potential threat of criminal charges that would be beyond the reach of federal pardons." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship Democratic congressmember demands House leaders refuse to seat Republicans who support Texas election lawsuit Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters

  • Under fire for strong-arm tactics, DeSantis lashes out at former data scientist Rebekah Jones

    Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the ex-Florida data chief turned whistleblower. What Jones is accused of doing is “clearly a felony offense," he said.

  • The Texas GOP had a fit after the Supreme Court rejected their bid to flip the election in Trump's favor, and now they're hinting at secession

    "Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution," the Texas GOP chairman said Friday.

  • Texas man whose sentence was commuted by Obama arrested

    A Texas man released from prison after his sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama has again been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges, according to Department of Justice officials. Hilario Nieto, 41, of San Antonio, is among eight people indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the San Antonio area, federal officials announced Thursday. John Convery, who is representing Nieto, said it is early in the case and there is no additional information he can provide but presumes his client innocent.

  • CDC director allegedly ordered staff to delete email from Trump administration official trying to change COVID-19 report

    A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official has reportedly alleged that Director Robert Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee attempting to interfere with a scientific report.Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), chair of the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, wrote to Redfield and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar this week to express "serious concern about what may be deliberate efforts by the Trump administration to conceal and destroy evidence that senior political appointees interfered with career officials' response to the coronavirus crisis at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," The Washington Post and Politico report.Clyburn said that Charlotte Kent, editor of the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, told investigators she was instructed to delete an email from Health and Human Services senior adviser Paul Alexander, and that it was her understanding that this direction was coming from Redfield. She also reportedly said the email was already deleted by the time she tried to look for it.Alexander was "aiming to water down" a CDC report on COVID-19 and its risk to children "to match President Donald Trump's efforts to downplay the virus," Politico writes. The email Redfield allegedly ordered to be deleted reportedly included Alexander complaining that the CDC was trying to "hurt this Presidnet [sic] for their reasons which I am not interested in," and Clyburn said Alexander "demanded that CDC alter or rescind truthful scientific reports he believed were damaging to President Trump."The report was ultimately not altered or rescinded, the Post reports. The House subcommittee is now seeking an interview with Redfield, according to CNN. A spokesperson for HHS told the Post that the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent is irresponsible," adding, "we urge the subcommittee to release the transcript in full, which will show that during her testimony Dr. Kent repeatedly said there was no political interference in the MMWR process."More stories from theweek.com Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship Democratic congressmember demands House leaders refuse to seat Republicans who support Texas election lawsuit Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped into GOP Sen. Mike Lee after he blocked the creation of Latino and women's history museums during a dramatic Senate session

    Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and GOP Sen. Susan Collins both pushed back against Lee, who said Americans didn't need "separate but equal" museums.

  • North Carolina police officer killed in overnight shootout

    A North Carolina police officer was killed in a shootout early Friday while responding to a breaking and entering call, authorities said. Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon was one of several officers to respond to a call at Mount Holly Car Wash and Arcade around 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

  • In leaked recording, Biden says GOP used 'defund the police' to 'beat the living hell' out of Democrats

    The president-elect told civil rights leaders he wants to move ahead on police reform — but cautiously.

  • Police searching for British hiker said they can't rule out a 'voluntary disappearance'

    Police searching for Esther Dingley, the British hiker who vanished in the Pyrenees last month, said they could not rule out that she had organised her own "voluntary disappearance" in order to continue her nomadic lifestyle, according to reports. The comments came a day after reports that someone was spotted sleeping in the hiker's campervan 10 days after she vanished. Police in France and Spain have had to call off searches of mountains where she was last seen three weeks ago due to heavy snow. Ms Dingley, 37, had gone off on a month-long tour of the Pyrenees without her partner, Daniel Colegate, who had decided to take a break from their nomadic life after six years roaming Europe in a campervan. The Oxford graduates had given up their high-flying academic careers for a life on the road. She went hiking alone at the end of October and was last seen on November 22.