These Are the Most Valuable Hot Wheels Cars of All Time

The Hot Wheels brand celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018, and so before the year was out we checked in with über-collector Bruce Pascal to get a bead on the values for the most sought-after versions of these die-cast toys. While many of these Hot Wheels represent the most popular and common editions in the brand's history, many of the variations possess distinctive traits, such as unique color schemes and graphics or mislabeled bases. Others were simply produced in low volumes or are prototypes that somehow escaped the confines of Mattel's HQ. As with any collectible market, values for these toys are subject to change (the prices shown here are estimates), and, as the axiom goes, the true monetary value of any collectible is exactly the amount someone will pay for it. But don't let all this talk about money and speculation bring you down; click through and check out some of the coolest and rarest Hot Wheels to date.

