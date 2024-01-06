Most voters dislike Trump and Biden. Here's why they remain front-runners

It’s shaping up to be the worst election year ever. But it doesn’t have to be.

As the race stands, Donald Trump is leading the Republican primary field with a commanding 62.7%, according to RealClearPolitics.

Joe Biden has even better numbers among Democrats, rating 68.9%.

But there are some other numbers that don’t get as much notice. Among American voters, just 39.1% give Biden a favorable rating and 40.2% give Trump their thumbs-up.

Barring major surprises in the early primaries — or a big event to mix things up — Americans will be very, very unhappy, whoever is declared the winner.

Voters just don't like Trump and Biden

Let’s face it: outside of a diehard minority, we don’t like these guys.

Most folks are sick of 81-year-old Biden stumbling around stages, ignoring the border and underperforming on the economy.

They’re sick of 77-year-old Trump whining about 2020, making ludicrous promises he won’t keep and screaming at anyone who disagrees with him.

It’s the politics of cringe.

Such an argument is often labeled “both-sides-ism.” This is incorrect. One side has competent governors, senators and presidential candidates. On the opposite side are Joe and Don.

This used to be a nation of Teddy Roosevelts, John Kennedys and Ronald Reagans. Today, it’s the political version of a Depends ad with a little pro wrestling thrown in.

Campaigns ask: Who do we hate more?

Nearly two-thirds of Americans think the country is on the wrong track, while twice as many think 2024 will be a bad year for the country than those expecting something good.

When it comes to politics, we’re all in a foul mood.

In a more rational environment, neither party would be running these two. Party bosses would take one look at their unfavorables and ship them off to Shady Acres retirement home.

But in our non-rational world, the Republican and Democratic base keep insisting their guy’s a genius and the other guy’s a clown. Most Americans decided years ago that they’re both clowns.

Arizona races: That could change it all in 2024

That’s why the RNC and DNC are running purely negative campaigns that will only get uglier as we slouch toward November. They know their candidate is hated; they just want voters to hate the other candidate a little bit more.

I don’t hate either of them. I just find them incompetent and can find of thousands of Americans who would do a better job.

Time's short to change election direction

So far Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been blasted with the most negative ads — $28.1 million from independent expenditures alone. Well below that is the $20.6 million attacking Biden and $18.8 million against Trump.

For the past several cycles, politics has been based on negative polarization. This strategy substitutes reasoned debate for raw emotion; anger motivates more than deep thinking.

This doesn’t work on every voter, especially those who care more about policy than personalities. Wonks focused on the national debt, foreign affairs or health care are the definite minority, so campaigns usually ignore them.

If consultants can keep packs of Americans at each other’s throats, that means bigger checks for them. Nothing personal, just business.

Who knows, maybe a different candidate will overperform in Iowa and New Hampshire. Maybe a front-runner’s age will finally become impossible not to notice.

One crazy day can turn the political world upside down, let alone a year-plus of unpredictable news cycles.

When UK Prime Minister Harold Macmillan was asked for the most troubling problem of his tenure, he replied, “events, my dear boy, events.”

There’s still time for voters to change their minds, but time is running short. If the matchup stays about the same, about 60% of Americans will wake up with a headache on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Jon Gabriel, a Mesa resident, is editor-in-chief of Ricochet.com and a contributor to The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com. On Twitter: @exjon.

