Most Wanted
Oct. 4—MANSFIELD — From the Richland County Task Force. Be on the lookout for the following people:
Nicole MEYERS
Age: 46
5'6" / 250 / Blond Hair / Blue Eyes
Wanted for escape
Ties to the Mansfield area
John PETTIT
Age: 45
5'9" / 200 / Brown Hair / Brown Eyes
Wanted for probation violation on an original charge of rape
Ties to the Mansfield area
Richard KISER
Age: 56
5'7" / 180 / Brown Hair / Brown Eyes
Wanted for a fail to provide change of address as sex offender
James DAVIS
Age: 46
5'10" / 170 / Brown Hair / Brown Eyes
Wanted for a probation violation on a domestic violence charge