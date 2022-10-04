Most Wanted

NextShark

The New York Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man sexually assaulted a woman in her Chinatown apartment building. The attacker followed the 27-year-old woman into her building near Market Street and Madison Street on Sept. 24, police said. In surveillance video of the incident, the woman is seen being pinned against the wall in her vestibule as the culprit tries to kiss her and forcibly grope her buttocks, breasts and groin, according to the NYPD.