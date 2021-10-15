Most wanted: 2 men wanted for separate robberies in Dayton

Oct. 15—Dayton police are seeking two men wanted for separate robberies.

Theodore Claude Shavers II, 19, should be "considered armed and dangerous," police said.

Shavers stands 6 feet, 1 inch and weighs 215 pounds. His last known addresses are in Dayton and Columbus.

He and Jason Odom, 21, are the department's most wanted suspects for this week.

Odom stands 6 feet and weighs 150 pounds. He is wanted for the robbery of a pharmacy, which happened Aug. 9, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. He has addresses in the Dayton area, police said.

Anyone who spots either man or who knows their whereabouts is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677), or to remain anonymous call 937-222-STOP (7867).

