Most Wanted
Jun. 1—MANSFIELD — From the Richland County Task Force. Be on the lookout for the following people:
William Campbell
Age: 37
5'8" / 200 / Black Hair / Hazel Eyes
Wanted for a bond revocation on a possession of fentanyl charge.
Ties to the Mansfield and Shelby areas
Dylan Graber
Age: 23
6' / 250 / Blond Hair / Hazel Eyes
Wanted for a probation violation on a charge of possession of heroin
Ties to the Mansfield, Perrysville and Ashland areas
Michael Bond
Age: 34
5'6" / 215 / Brown Hair / Brown Eyes
Wanted for a parole violation on a charge of fail to register as sex offender, and fail to register as sex offender
Ties to the Mansfield and Portsmouth areas
Fontel Bonham
Age: 31
6'2" / 243 / Black Hair / Brown Eyes
Wanted for a probation violation on a charge of domestic violence/kidnapping
Ties to the Mansfield area