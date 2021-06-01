Most Wanted

Jun. 1—MANSFIELD — From the Richland County Task Force. Be on the lookout for the following people:

William Campbell

Age: 37

5'8" / 200 / Black Hair / Hazel Eyes

Wanted for a bond revocation on a possession of fentanyl charge.

Ties to the Mansfield and Shelby areas

Dylan Graber

Age: 23

6' / 250 / Blond Hair / Hazel Eyes

Wanted for a probation violation on a charge of possession of heroin

Ties to the Mansfield, Perrysville and Ashland areas

Michael Bond

Age: 34

5'6" / 215 / Brown Hair / Brown Eyes

Wanted for a parole violation on a charge of fail to register as sex offender, and fail to register as sex offender

Ties to the Mansfield and Portsmouth areas

Fontel Bonham

Age: 31

6'2" / 243 / Black Hair / Brown Eyes

Wanted for a probation violation on a charge of domestic violence/kidnapping

Ties to the Mansfield area