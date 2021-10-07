Most wanted: Dayton man considered 'armed and dangerous'

Oct. 7—Dayton police are asking for the public's help to find a 46-year-old man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

Eric Lee Newsome stands 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 200 pounds and was last known to live on South Hedges Street in Dayton.

He is wanted for two counts of felonious assault and is should be considered "armed and dangerous," according to a social media post from the Dayton Police Department, which stated that he also is on federal probation.

The charges were filed Sept. 28 in Dayton Municipal Court for a Sept. 24 incident, court records show.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts or who sees him should call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or 911.