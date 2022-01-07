Most wanted: Dayton police ask for help finding three men

Jan. 7—The Dayton Police Department has released a list of its three most wanted and asked for public help locating them.

This includes Theodore Claude Shavers II, 19, who is wanted on robbery charges and police said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Shavers was accused in late 2020 of robbing a Dayton Rite Aid pharmacy, during which he gave the pharmacist a note demanding a list of pills, saying he was armed and willing to kill and that "These are The governments pills Not yours."

Shavers has been on previous DPD most wanted lists. Police said that he is six feet one inches tall and weighs 215 pounds, and that his last know addresses were in Dayton and Columbus.

Police also said they were searching for Remey Hudson, 23, who is wanted on charges including domestic violence, failure to comply and resisting arrest. Hudson is described as six foot three inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. His last known address is in Dayton.

Finally, Dayton police said that they are looking for Michael Shade, 41, who is wanted for having weapons while under disability and failure to comply. Police said Shade is six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. His last known address is also in Dayton.

Police asked that anyone who sees any of the three men or who has information on their locations to call Dayton police at 937-444-COPS (2677) or anonymously at 937-222-STOP (7867).