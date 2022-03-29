🌱 Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested In Dallas + I-35 E Closure

Up and at 'em, Dallas! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. Here's what's going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Windy in the afternoon. High: 84 Low: 62.

Here are the top three stories in Dallas today:

42-year-old Royneco Tuin Harris, one of Texas’ Most Wanted Fugitives, was arrested in Dallas last week. Harris has been on the run since his trial in 2019 for fatally shooting a man and wounding a child. His trial was continued in absentia and he was sentenced to 99 years in prison. (KWTX) A section of I-35 E in Dallas will be closed for construction this weekend. Drivers should be prepared for delays and detours from 9:00 p.m. on Apr. 2 until 10:00 a.m. Apr. 3, and again from 9:00 p.m. Apr. 3 until 6:00 a.m. Apr. 4. (WFAA.com) Nonprofit organization Rebuilding Together and volunteers from the Associated General Contractors teamed up to repair a group of South Dallas homes this weekend. More than 40 volunteers worked together to replace the siding, fencing, landscaping, and make additional improvements to three homes. The program is designed to help individuals who are elderly or disabled. (FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth)

Today in Dallas:

NHS Blood Drive At Lake Worth High School (All Day)

"One And One" By Zeke Williams (Virtual) , Hosted By Moncrief Cancer Institute (All Day)

Coffee Chat At Southern Methodist University (8:00 AM)

The Market At Dallas Farmers Market (10:00 AM)

From my notebook:

The Junior League of Dallas is recognizing one of its long-time members. Julie has been involved in the Junior League of Dallas for 22 years. She says that the experience has helped her be a community leader, while also providing professional and personal growth. (Instagram)

The Texas Department of Public Safety hosted a regional challenge in Tyler. Dallas PD’s Timothy Cordova participated in the North Texas Region Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Challenge. (Facebook)

Looking for a new job? These Dallas-Fort Worth employers are currently hiring. (Dallas Patch)

Story continues

Relax and Rejuvenate with Parkway Therapy (Details)

I'll be back in your inbox tomorrow with another update!

