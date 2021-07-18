'Most wanted' fugitive arrested after she commented on a police department's Facebook post about her, authorities say

"What's where's the reward money at," Lorraine Graves commented on Tulsa Police Department's Facebook post about her. Tulsa Police Department

Lorraine Graves is charged with accessory to murder and was wanted by the police.

Tulsa Police Department shared a "most wanted" Facebook post calling for information on her whereabouts.

Graves responded to the post, asking about reward money. She was later arrested.

An Oklahoma woman who was wanted in connection to a fatal shooting was arrested after commenting on a local police department's Facebook post about her, KFOR-TV reported.

Lorraine Graves, who is charged with accessory to murder, was featured in a weekly "most wanted" fugitive post on Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page on Wednesday night.

The post said the police department was "looking for information about the whereabouts of Lorraine Graves" following the arrest of two men were charged with the murder of Eric Graves in March.

Cops didn't have to look very far. Within hours, Graves had responded to the Facebook post. "What's where's the reward money at," she commented.

A Facebook user whose name was redacted responded to Graves, wrote, "giiiiirl you better stay off social media they can track you!!"

Detectives arrested Graves in north Tulsa the next day, Fox 11 reported.

She's being held in Tulsa County Jail with a bond set at $500,000, the local broadcaster said.

She could be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison, according to Live 5 News.

