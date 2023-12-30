Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 29, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Herrera, Oscar Eduardo H/M

Orta, Armando H/M

Hernandez, Emiliano Enrique H/M

Laris, Adrian H/M

Delgado, Antonio Isaac H/M

Quintero, Daniel

Marquez, Joseph Eric

Bell, Lonzarius

Flores, Raul Galvan

Carmona, Gabriel Jeremy

El Paso Police Department

Oscar Eduardo Herrera: Age 28; 6’2; 235 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for robbery and aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury; $200,000 bond.

Armando Orta: Age 59; 6’0; 190 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for criminal sexual penetration of a minor; $150,000 bond.

Emiliano Enrique Hernandez: Age 19; 6’2; 180 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for two counts of accident involving injury; $60,000 bond.

Adrian Laris: Age 29; 5’8; 220 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for four counts of theft of property; no bond.

Antonio Isaac Delgado: Age 3; 5’10; 170 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for indecency with a child exposes fail to comply with sex offenders’ registration of 10 years; no bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Quintero: Age 44; 5’7; 130 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for possession of controlled substance by fraud; no bond.

Joseph Eric Marquez: Age 32; 5’8; 190 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for three counts of driving while intoxicated; $101,000 bond.

Lonzarius Bell: Age 26; 5’10; 182 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; $51,000 bond.

Raul Galvan Flores: Age 34; 5’5; 150 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and obstruction or retaliation; $25,000 and $15,000 bond.

Gabriel Jeremy Carmona: Age 36; 5’8; 138 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for possession of controlled substance; $25,000 bond. Has additional warrants.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

