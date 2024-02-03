Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Feb. 2, 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Hernandez, Javier H/M

Mariscal, Alberto H/M

Silva, Jacqueline Marie H/F

Hagans, Nitashanta Demond B/M

Kuehn, Steven Andrew W/M

Escalante, Moises Isaia

Martinez, Eunice

Ramirez, Octavio Julio

Garcia, Rosa

Bradham, Michael David

El Paso Police Department

Javier Hernandez: Age 35; 6’4; 300 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for continuous sexual abuse of young child under 14; $150,000 bond.

Alberto Mariscal: Age 49; 5’6; 215 lbs.; brown hair and green eyes; wanted for sexual assault of a child; $50,000 bond.

Jacqueline Marie Silva: Age 25; 5’2; 130 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for driving while intoxicated; $50,000 bond.

Nitashanta Demond Hagans: Age 45; 5’6; 210 lbs.; bald and brown eyes; wanted for assault of a family/household member with previous conviction unlawful restraint; $12,500 bond.

Steven Andrew Kuehn: Age 38; 5’10; 220 lbs.; brown hair and blue eyes; wanted for evading arrest detention with vehicle; $10,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Moises Isaia Escalante: Age 17; 5’7; 197 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault against a public servant; $50,000 bond.

Eunice Martinez: Age 27; 5’4; 124 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest detention with a vehicle; no bond.

Octavio Julio Ramirez: Age 39; 5’11; 175 lbs.; gray or partially gray hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault of a family/house member impede breath, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault peace officer/judge; no bond.

Rosa Garcia: Age 50; 5’4; 230 lbs.; brown hair and hazel eyes; wanted for credit card or debit card abuse; no bond.

Michael David Bradham: Age 47; 5’11; 185 lbs.; bald and blue eyes; wanted for fraud use/possession identifying info items and credit card or debit card abuse; $32,700 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.