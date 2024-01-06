‘Most Wanted’ fugitives for week of Jan. 5

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Each week, Crime Stoppers of El Paso publicizes the Borderland’s “Most Wanted” fugitives for both the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is the list of “Most Wanted” fugitives in the Borderland for the week of Jan. 5.

El Paso Police Department

Oscar Eduardo Herrera: Age 28; 6-feet-2; 235 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Robbery/aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. $200,000 bond.

Esteban Rocha: Age 25; 5-feet-8; 200 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: burglary of habitation. $150,000 bond.

Armando Orta: Age 59; 6-feet; 190 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Criminal sexual penetration of a minor. $150,000 bond.

Magner Sumlin: Age 72; 6-feet-1; 200 pounds; black hair and black eyes. Charge: Failure to register as a sex offender. $100,000 bond.

Antonio Isaac Delgado: Age 30; 5-feet-10; 170 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: indecency with a child/exposes; failure to register as a sex offender. No bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher John Howard: Age 20; 5-feet-7; 145 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: robbery; aggravated robbery. Bond N/A.

Destiny Ibarra: Age 22; 5-feet-1; 117 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Burglary of habitation. Bond N/A.

Tina Nicole Sandoval: Age 39; 5-feet-10; 160 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Driving while intoxicated, third or more time. Bond N/A.

Octavio Julio Ramirez: Age 39; 5-feet-11; 175 pounds; gray or partially gray hair and brown eyes. Charge: Assault of family/household member with impeding breathing or circulation; aggravated assault with deadly weapon; and assault of peace officer/judge. Bond N/A.

Joseph Eric Marquez: Age 32; 5-feet-8; 190 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Driving while intoxicated third or more time. $101,000 bond.

