'Most wanted' suspect in custody after Longmont police operation Thursday night

Aug. 25—A suspect on Longmont's "Most Wanted" list was arrested Friday morning after an overnight police operation.

Joseph Donald Brown, 51, had three warrants out for his arrest due to driving under the influence, according to Longmont police.

Brown is also facing charges of of sexual assault involving a weapon, felony menacing, two counts of third-degree assault, two misdemeanor counts of child abuse — reckless or knowingly, driving under the influence, driving with an open container, driving under restraint relating to alcohol, second degree assault of a peace officer and attempted second degree assault of a peace officer in connection with Thursday's incident.

According to an affidavit at 12:24 a.m. today, police were dispatched to the 4000 block of Arezzo Drive near Pike and Airport roads in Longmont after a woman called police and said Brown was threatening to kill her and would not allow two occupants in the residence to leave. Due to the nature of the call, SWAT was called and created a perimeter around the residence before making announcements to Brown.

The two occupants were able to leave when Brown was passed out on the floor. The woman told police that earlier she could smell alcohol on Brown's breath and took his keys so he didn't drive.

While speaking with police, a woman said Brown had sexually assaulted her a week prior.

