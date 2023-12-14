These are the ‘most welcoming towns’ in NC, report says. Which ones made the list?

A new report is offering a list of which North Carolina cities and towns are most known for their southern hospitality.

WorldAtlas released a list of the most welcoming towns across the state, known for hospitality intertwined with history, culture, and beauty.

“These welcoming towns exemplify the spirit of Southern hospitality, cultural splendor, and community engagement,” the report says. “Whether exploring historic sites, enjoying cultural events, or basking in the natural beauty, these 7 North Carolina towns offer an unforgettable journey through warmth, inclusivity, and the genuine embrace of North Carolina’s welcoming atmosphere.”

Here’s which towns were named the most welcoming in North Carolina:

Monroe

“Founded in 1844 and named after the fifth President of the United States, James Monroe, Monroe exudes historical appeal,” the report says. “Monroe’s welcoming atmosphere engages visitors in a delightful combination of relaxation and exploration.”

Salisbury

“Found in the Piedmont region, the 1854 courthouse hosts the Rowan Museum, inviting exploration of Salisbury’s local history,” the report says. “Dive into Downtown Salisbury through Trolley Tours, where narrators guide you through historic sites like the original Cheerwine building, Salisbury National Cemetery, and the sole Civil War prison site in North Carolina.”

The former Carolina Bottling Corp. building, where Cheerwine was made for decades, is just across the railroad tracks from the Amtrak station in downtown Salisbury, North Carolina.

Garner

“Garner, positioned south of Raleigh in central North Carolina, offers diverse attractions,” the report says. “Garner presents a rich combination of nature, culture, and history for residents and visitors alike.”

Goldsboro

“Goldsboro, situated in the eastern part of North Carolina, thrives on its proximity to major cities like Fayetteville and Raleigh, contributing to a diverse cultural and economic landscape,” the report says. “Visitors flock to Cliffs of the Neuse State Park, where they can launch a kayak and undertake a paddling trip along the Neuse River or partake in activities such as biking, fishing, and seasonal swimming in the park’s 11-acre lake.”

Morrisville

“Established in 1875, Morrisville’s history intricately intertwines with the development of the North Carolina Railroad,” the report says. “Outdoor enthusiasts can partake in activities like hiking, biking, and picnicking at Lake Crabtree County Park or Morrisville Community Park, both featuring recreational spaces with playgrounds, sports fields, and walking trails.”

Cornelius

Mecklenburg County cradles Cornelius on the shores of Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in North Carolina,” the report says. “The lake invites enthusiasts to engage in a variety of water activities, such as boating, fishing, and lakeside relaxation.”

Families enjoy Ramsey Creek beach on Lake Norman in this 2017 Charlotte Observer file photo. Mecklenburg County will open the beach with “limited capacity” from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4, 2021

New Bern

“Visitors can discover the rich history of New Bern, the second-oldest colonial town in North Carolina,” the report says. The Tryon Palace, a reconstructed colonial-era governor’s mansion, invites you to tour its beautiful gardens and learn about the region’s history.”

You can find more information about the “most welcoming” towns, along with fun activities to do, in the full report online at worldatlas.com.