It's the most wonderful time of the year: Time for Aunt Bill's Brown Candy

Cooking columnist Aunt Susan originally published the Aunt Bill's Brown Candy recipe in 1928 and it has been a part of The Oklahoman's holiday tradition since.

Gather the family or a group of friends in the kitchen and get your mixing arms ready to take on this classic confection straight from the annals of history: Aunt Bill's Brown Candy.

Since the late 1920s, The Oklahoman has shared this recipe, popularized by Edna Vance Adams Mueller, better known as Aunt Susan, to the delight of readers and those they gift the candy to.

Whether you choose the original version of the candy or Melba Lovelace's microwave version, around since the 80s, you'll find both here.

Because the recipes whip up in large batches, it is meant to be shared.

Aunt Bill's Brown Candy is a customer favorite at Woody Candy Company.

However, if you don't have time to make the candy yourself, you can always head to the Woody Candy Co., 922 NW 70 Street, and purchase a box to enjoy.

Aunt Bill's Brown Candy

Aunt Bill's Brown Candy is an Oklahoma holiday tradition.

3 pints white sugar, divided

1 pint whole milk (or cream if you feel that way)

1/4 pound butter

1 teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 pounds nut meats (preferably pecans)

To begin with, let me tell you that the full recipe makes more than 6 pounds of candy, so you see it is not as expensive as it may seem. You will find it much easier to manage if two of you are able to make it together, although of course this is not absolutely necessary for I've made loads of it alone.

First, pour one pint of the sugar into a heavy iron skillet and place it over low fire. Begin stirring with a wooden spoon and keep the sugar moving so that it will not scorch at all. It will take almost half an hour to completely melt all of the sugar, and at no time should it smoke or cook so fast that it turns dark. It should be about the color of light brown sugar syrup.

As soon as you have the sugar started to heat in the skillet, pour the remaining two pints of sugar together with the pint of milk or cream into a deep heavy kettle and set it over a low fire to cook along slowly while you are melting the sugar in the skillet.

As soon as all the sugar is melted, begin pouring it into the kettle of simmering milk and sugar, keeping it on very slow heat and stirring constantly. Now the real secret of mixing these ingredients is to pour a very fine stream from the skillet into the pan. Aunt Bill always said to pour a stream no larger than a knitting needle, while stirring across the bottom of the kettle at the same time.

Continue cooking and stirring until the mixture forms a firm ball when dropped into cold water. After this test is made, turn out the fire and immediately add the soda, stirring hard as it foams up. Soon as the soda is mixed, add the butter, allowing it to melt as you stir.

Now set the pan of candy off the stove, but not outdoors or in a cold place, for about 10 minutes, then add the vanilla and begin beating. Use a wooden spoon and beat until the mixture is thick and heavy, having a dull appearance instead of a glossy sheen.

Add the broken pecan meats and mix. Turn into buttered tin boxes or square pans, where it can be cut into squares when cooled. This candy stays moist and delicious indefinitely. Decorate the pieces of candy with halves of pecans, if desired.

SOURCE: Aunt Susan (Edna Vance Adams Mueller)

Aunt Bill's Microwave Candy

2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup buttermilk

3/4 cup margarine

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups chopped nuts

Butter 7- or 8-inch-square dish. In large microwave-safe bowl, combine sugar, baking soda, buttermilk and margarine. Cover with plastic wrap. Punch holes in plastic so steam can escape.

Microwave at 70% for 15 minutes. Stir and continue at 70% for 13 to 15 minutes until soft ball forms in cold water, 236 F on candy thermometer. (Do not put thermometer in microwave oven.)

Add vanilla, beating with electric mixer until soft peaks form. Watch closely. Stir in nuts and pour into prepared dish. Cool, cut and enjoy.

SOURCE: Melba Lovelace

