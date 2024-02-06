What are the 'most York County' things? A look at the iconic things that make us unique

For those of us who live here, York can be a strange place.

We have our own customs and quirks and touchstones of our culture, from a barbell guy to a house shaped like a work boot.

Here are some of the things that make York, well, York − at least in my opinion as a person who has lived here for more than six decades.

The Christmas steam whistle concert

Since 1925, nearly every Christmas in York County has been rung in with eerie, high-pitch sounds reverberating through the December chill.

Sometimes it sounds like something familiar. Sometimes not. Sometimes, it’s kind of amusing to play “Name That Tune” as the moaning, Theremin-like tones resound through the hills.

Of course, we’re talking about the steam whistle concert that kicks off at midnight nearly every Christmas.

It is a unique York tradition, but not the only one that involves Christmas music. Since 1848, the Glen Rock Carolers have been sharing good musical tidings in the hilly southern York County town.

They are very different Christmas traditions – one that grew out of York’s blue-collar factory history and another that seems to be from the time of Dickens.

Another difference is that the Glen Rock Carolers, more often than not, sing in tune.

The York Barbell guy

He looms over Interstate 83, just north of the Emigsville exit, the muscular man in a blue singlet pressing what appears to be barbell laden with huge plates.

You can’t miss him. Now and then, when interviewing people from outside the area and mentioning that I’m from York, a number of them say: That’s where that barbell guy is, right?

The Barbell Guy is modeled after Norbert Schemansky, described by The New York Times as “one of the world’s greatest weightlifters and the first to win medals in four Olympic games.”

The Barbell Guy is based on Schemansky’s body, but his face is not. Schemansky was a mild-mannered looking person – except for his powerful frame – and wore plastic-framed, Clark Kent-like glasses, even when he competed. The Times described him as “a bear of a man with a mild countenance” who had competed over four decades.

The Times reported that when Schemansky died in September 2016 at age 92, he lived in his hometown of Dearborn, Michigan, where, despite his fame and Olympic glory, he struggled to make a living.

So, next time you drive by The Barbell Man, amaze your friends with your knowledge of Norbert Schemansky.

The historic Haines Shoe House in Hellam Township.

The Shoe House

The Shoe House was the brainchild of the Shoe Wizard, Mahlon Haines, who made his fortune in shoes and real estate.

Haines, a master of promotion, built the Shoe House in 1948 to advertise his shoe stores. The house was originally used as a honeymoon spot for newlyweds who entered a contest at Haines’ shoe shops for the privilege of beginning their days of wedded bliss in a house shaped like a boot. The week-long stay came all-expenses paid, with a maid and a butler to see to the couple’s needs, and they all went home with a new pair of shoes. Subsequently, it housed an ice cream shop and is now an Airbnb rental.

It is said that Haines commissioned the design of the house by handing an architect a work boot and instructing him, “Build me a house like this.” The living room was in the boot’s toe.

The Shoe House is an icon, featured in many reference materials about roadside attractions.

Haines himself never lived in the house.

Rehmeyer’s Hollow

Rehmeyer’s Hollow is in southern York County, home to rolling farmland and an old farmhouse, something that’s not very unusual in that part of the county, a least that part of the county that has not been paved over with suburban-style developments to provide cheaper housing for Maryland commuters. (More on that later.)

Yet, the house and hollow occupy a special place in York County lore.

It was the site of the gruesome "Hex Murder," one that has been memorialized in books and on the silver screen.

In November 1928, a man named John Blymire came to believe that Nelson Rehmeyer had placed a curse on him using Powwow, a kind of Pennsylvania German voodoo. Blymire and two other men who believed they had also been cursed – John Curry and Wilbert Hess – went to Rehmeyer’s house to convince him to remove the curse.

Rehmeyer refused and they killed him, mutilated his body and set his corpse on fire in the belief that the flames would destroy the house and along with it any evidence of their crime.

It didn’t work. The house did not burn down and Rehmeyer’s body was discovered two days after the murder, on Thanksgiving Day, when neighbors grew concerned that his livestock had gone unfed.

The three murderers were convicted and sentenced to life in prison, later earning parole.

The crime’s legacy is the belief that Rehmeyer’s ghost haunts the house and the hollow, looking for revenge against those who took his life.

The Seven Gates of Hell

Speaking of the paranormal, we come to the Seven Gates of Hell.

The origin of the myth that the gates to the netherworld are amongst the farmland and forests in Hellam Township is murky.

The legend has it that an asylum for the criminally deranged had been on the property and that it burned down years, or decades, or whatever, ago and that the souls of the deceased remained behind and haunted and cursed the property.

The reality is that the gate to hell is a cattle gate across a path into the woods and that the spot had been, some years before, a popular spot for local teenagers to congregate and partake in illicit activities.

The property owner, after years of cleaning up beer cans and worse, let the world know that the gates to hell were not on his property and that he was tired of cleaning up after people who believed that, by drinking beer within the gates, would grant them special insight into the afterlife.

It didn’t.

All it did was grant insight into the misspent youth of drinking and carrying on in the woods.

Fastnachts mark the start of Lent in York County.

Our cuisine, such as it is

This could be considered defining the word “cuisine” rather loosely.

Hardly a large gathering in York County – we're talking fire company carnivals and fundraisers, estate sales and other attractions – occurs without the sale of chicken corn soup.

Now, nothing against chicken corn soup – it can be pretty good – but it is ubiquitous at local gatherings, a delicacy of the cuisine heritage of the Germans who settled this slice of the commonwealth centuries ago.

Yes, it's pretty bland and, frankly, to my Italian palate, not very tasty. But people love it.

The Pennsylvania German influence over food in these parts is kind of dismaying to those among us who like their food to have some flavor.

Take chicken pot pie. I kind of like it – especially if you douse it with a fair amount of Crystal hot sauce – but it is not pie. Still, the gooey mass of boiled noodles or whatever they are, potatoes, carrots, celery and chicken isn’t that bad.

Which brings us to fastnachts. This delicacy – in the loosest use of the word – is kind of like a doughnut that is available only on Fat Tuesday at the beginning of Lent. The idea was for people to get rid of the lard and other forbidden substances before the deprivations of Lent.

Now, people in New Orleans party naked in the streets at the onset of Lent on Mardi Gras.

Here, we eat doughnuts that could pass as boat anchors.

York County is often called the snack food capital of the world.

Snack food capital of the world

While we’re on the subject of food, York County could lay claim to being the snack food capital of the world.

This country probably produces more potato chips, pretzels and assorted snacks than any other county in the world. (I guess I could look it up, but it has the ring of truthiness.)

There are two kinds of people in York County – Utz people and Martin’s people – when it comes to potato chips. They can debate the qualities of their preferred snacks until the last dog is dead and it would never change anyone’s mind. (Of course, people who prefer Utz over Martin’s, in my opinion, deserve our pity and thoughts and prayers.)

There is more to snack foods than chips, of course. York County is also a huge manufacturer of pretzels.

And it used to be the home of a confection that was known around the world – the York Peppermint Pattie.

York Peppermint Patties haven't been made in York – the factory used to be on South Pine Streets, just a few blocks from my grandmother’s house – since the late 1980s. Manufacturing moved to Reading after a series of corporate takeovers, and now they are made in Mexico.

Juarez Peppermint Patties just doesn’t have the same ring.

And just one other thing: Bricker’s French Fries. Wherever more than a dozen York County residents gather, you can bet there will be a Bricker’s wagon there. (Salt and vinegar or go home, OK? You don’t put ketchup on Bricker’s.)

No matter how you snack, one thing you can say about York - it is a patient/target-rich environment for cardiologists.

Central Market House

There are other cities with downtown market houses, but amongst them, York’s Central Market is a gem.

That may be an understatement. As an example of architectural craft, it stands alone, the L-shaped Romanesque Revival structure with its spires, arched windows and doorways and gabled ceilings a work of art.

There is nothing else like it.

Designed in 1888 by architect John A. Dempwolf – whose style created York’s cityscape – the market is a monument to times past that has evolved over the decades into a central hub of the city’s life.

In the old days, as even some of us of a certain age can attest, it used to be the city’s biggest grocery store. A lot of us recall going to market on Saturday mornings with their families to stock up on farm-fresh produce, locally produced meat and deli items and other staples.

Now, the market has evolved into more of a food court. Some purveyors of produce and meat remain, but much of the market today is a collection of eclectic and eccentric food stands, from the standard fare of JR’s to Korean barbecue to Caribbean food.

More than the food, it is a gathering place. On any given Saturday morning, you can run into everybody from the movers and shakers of this town to people you went to high school with. In that vein, the market has also served as an event venue, hosting a series of concerts by up-and-coming artists.

The place is uniquely York.

The Colonial Courthouse and the Plough Tavern

York has dubbed itself the First Capital of the United States because back in the day, the Continental Congress fled Philadelphia to escape the British and found sanctuary here, believing that the Susquehanna River afforded proper defense from the Brits.

While in York, the Continental Congress hung out at the Plough House and drank and then convened in the Colonial Courthouse to adopt the Articles of Confederation, the inferior precursor of the Constitution. (The Articles of Confederation granted sovereignty to the states while the Constitution created a federal system of government. Under the Articles, for instance, slavery would still be legal in states that so deemed it necessary, which are a lot of the states that comprised the Confederacy during the Civil War.)

Still, the two structures illustrate York’s role in forming this imperfect union, serving as a place for the founding fathers to figure out how this country would work once it threw off the yoke of the Brits.

It wasn’t perfect. But it was a start.

Awhile

Now, we come to the crux of the biscuit.

People who have lived here all their lives – and whose parents and grandparents lived here before that – believe York is a friendly town. The waitresses at the family restaurant down the street call you “Hon” and the pace of life leaves time for people to get to know one another. The town can be extremely generous in its charity and the notion of helping one’s neighbor, giving the impression that we’re all in this together.

But those who move here from outside – which can be anywhere from, say, California to Lancaster – often believe differently. People who have lived here for 20 years, whose kids have graduated from our schools and who work in our local industries, often express how chilly York can seem to outsiders.

People who have lived here for decades, if they were born elsewhere, are seen as interlopers. In southern York County, it’s even more pronounced. People who moved to that corner of the county from Maryland are called “white taggers,” after the white Maryland license plates, and worse. The irony is that, culturally, southern York countians and Marylanders have a lot in common, from a love of steamed crabs to fandom of the Orioles.

There are probably a lot of reasons for the distance. For one thing, there is the language barrier. In York, we use the word “awhile” for no apparent reason, such as in “Would you like a drink awhile?” We leave the “to be” construction our of sentences. For instance, “that car needs washed,” not “that car needs to be washed.”

We have our quirks. Turn signals, for instance, are a new thing to us and we don’t feel the need to use them because we know where we’re going and everybody else should, too.

But hey, get to know us and after 30, 40 years or a couple of generations, we’ll be cool. But be warned: If your grandparents hadn't lived here, you can't criticize our town. Only those of us with generational roots can, OK?

Columnist/reporter Mike Argento, whose grandparents settled in York County from Sicily more than a century ago, has been a York Daily Record staffer since 1982. Reach him at mike@ydr.com.

