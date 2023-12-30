Mostly cloudy day with cooler temps staying

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Wintry mix early, then cloudy, high 42

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cooler, low 31

Sunday: Evening rain/snow mix. high 41 (28)

New Year’s Day: Mainly cloudy, high 35 (28)

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies, high 39 (29)

Wednesday: Clouds building, high 40 (30)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A few chances for wintry weather will move across central Ohio this New Year’s weekend. By late morning hours Saturday most of the chances for a few light flurries will move out of the area and cloudy skies will stick around through the afternoon. There will be some breaks in those clouds later this evening. Highs will reach the low 40s, which is still a little above normal for this time of year.

By tonight skies will become partly cloudy and that will allow temperatures to drop a little bit more. Most of central Ohio will wake below the freezing point by Sunday morning. Lows in Columbus will fall to around 31 degrees and a little cooler in the outlaying areas.

New Year’s Eve Sunday will start off mostly quiet, but as the day goes on clouds will increase. Rain snow mix chances will increase in the late afternoon to early evening hours as a cold front moves through. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will reach the low 40s once again across central Ohio.

As that system passes a few flakes may still be falling by midnight on New Year’s Day. From there some of the coldest temps that have been seen in quite a bit will roll in. Highs on Monday will only move up to the mid 30s. The first week of January will just see a mix of clouds of sun and temps close to average. it will also be a dry start to the year as virtually no rain chances are currently on the horizon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.