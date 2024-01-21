Mostly cloudy skies, slightly warmer temps Sunday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, high 26

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies (16)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 35 (32)

Tuesday: Rain showers likely, high 40 (36)

Wednesday: Scattered rain, high 46 (41)

Thursday: Chance of rain showers, high 50 (45)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A few snow flurries will continue to fall across portions of central Ohio this morning. Sunday temperatures will warm up to the mid 20s as mostly cloudy skies stick around. Winds will remain light for most of the day. Eventually those winds will shift from the south later this afternoon.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid teens for most of the area, this will be one of the warmest nights that we have seen in quite some time. Expect a few more breaks in the clouds overnight. As a center of high pressure continues to move across the Ohio river valley, winds will start to shift again and start blowing from the southeast.

Three things will increase as the week goes on, they are cloud cover, temperatures, and rain chances. Biggest changes will be noticed by Tuesday. By then temps will be well above normal, scattered showers will arrive to central Ohio. It will only get warmer from there. A ridge in the jet stream will help temperatures reach the low 50s towards the tail end of the work week.

