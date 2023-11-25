Mostly dry and cloudy Saturday before the next big cool front

Kassandra Crimi,Brittany Caldwell
·1 min read

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild today, with highs in the 70s.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Orlando will see 75 degrees today.

Outside of a few sprinkles, we’ll be pretty dry through the day.

Read: Shopping during the holiday weekend? Here are 9 tips to avoid scams

On Sunday, we’ll have a better chance for scattered showers as our next front approaches.

And it will be a big front.

Temperatures will cool significantly.

Mornings will dip into the 40s for most Central Florida communities by the middle of the week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Recommended Stories