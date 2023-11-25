Mostly dry and cloudy Saturday before the next big cool front
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild today, with highs in the 70s.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Orlando will see 75 degrees today.
Outside of a few sprinkles, we’ll be pretty dry through the day.
On Sunday, we’ll have a better chance for scattered showers as our next front approaches.
And it will be a big front.
Temperatures will cool significantly.
Mornings will dip into the 40s for most Central Florida communities by the middle of the week.
