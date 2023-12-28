Mostly rain along Lake Michigan while central and western Wisconsin will see some light snow

After a long stretch of warm, dry weather, Wisconsinites are getting a messy wintry mix on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Sullivan is reporting mostly rain for counties along Lake Michigan.

Meteorologist Marc Gehring said they are tracking rain through Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Racine and Waukesha Counties with temperatures being "just warm enough for rain."

"We don't expect any snow cumulation in these areas and it is going to transition to a very light rain this afternoon and through the evening hours," Gehring said.

Central and western Wisconsin will likely see some snow today, although accumulations are expected to amount to less than an inch.

The precipitation will move out later this evening. Highs Friday will be in the low 40s.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Rain and snow reported in parts of Wisconsin, Thursday