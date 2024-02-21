Mostly sunny with above normal temps today; rain arrives Thursday

Feb. 21—It will stay dry today with mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures today ahead of a frontal system that will bring rain for Thursday.

The high for today will be near 59 degrees — about 15 degrees warmer than normal, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. It will be breezy today with wind gusts of up to 30 mph possible.

Clouds move in tonight, which will have an overnight low around 46 degrees. There is a chance of rain, mainly after 2 a.m.

Showers are expected Thursday, which will be breezy with a high near 55 degrees. Rainfall will be widespread and heavy at times, the NWS said. The Weather Prediction Center Outlook indicates that the area is under a marginal risk for flooding.

Fewer than an inch of rain is expected for the region, but snow melt could contribute to localized flooding.

A chance for showers continues Thursday night, which will be mostly cloudy and colder with an overnight low around 36 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 49 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 26 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees. It will be mostly clear Saturday night, with an overnight low around 29 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with a high near 59 degrees. There is a chance of showers Sunday night, which will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 39 degrees.