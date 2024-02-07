Mostly sunny, breezy and cool Wednesday in Central Florida

Central Florida will be cool and breezy on Wednesday.

After a chilly morning, our area will stay cool with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Our area will continue to warm up over the rest of the week.

See: Florida construction workers find inert, 1,000-pound, WWII-era bomb at regional airport

Our high temperatures will be near 80 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Our next front arrives Monday and will help drop our temperatures down next week.

Watch: Deputies: Man drives truck into the ocean at New Smyrna Beach

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: