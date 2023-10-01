Mostly sunny but warm today

Sep. 30—, It will be mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80 degrees with some fog returning overnight for Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 56 degrees.

Patchy fog is expected to develop again starting around 5 a.m. that will last until around 9 a.m. on Sunday. Aside from the fog, Sunday will be sunny with highs rising to around 83 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 57 degrees.

Monday is expected to be sunny with a high around 84 degrees, followed by a clear night with a low around 61 degrees.