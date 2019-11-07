What Is Mostotrest's (MCX:MSTT) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's great to see Mostotrest (MCX:MSTT) shareholders have their patience rewarded with a 31% share price pop in the last month. The full year gain of 21% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for Mostotrest

How Does Mostotrest's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Mostotrest's P/E of 9.95 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Mostotrest has a lower P/E than the average (11.3) P/E for companies in the construction industry.

MISX:MSTT Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 7th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Mostotrest will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Mostotrest's 282% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Regrettably, the longer term performance is poor, with EPS down -6.2% per year over 3 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Mostotrest's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals a substantial 167% of Mostotrest's market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Mostotrest's P/E Ratio

Mostotrest has a P/E of 10.0. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 7.1. Its meaningful level of debt should warrant a lower P/E ratio, but the fast EPS growth is a positive. So it seems likely the market is overlooking the debt because of the fast earnings growth. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Mostotrest over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 7.6 back then to 10.0 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.