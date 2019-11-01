How Do Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.’s (ELI:EGL) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we'll evaluate Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. (ELI:EGL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Mota-Engil SGPS:

0.047 = €94m ÷ (€4.9b - €2.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Mota-Engil SGPS has an ROCE of 4.7%.

Check out our latest analysis for Mota-Engil SGPS

Is Mota-Engil SGPS's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Mota-Engil SGPS's ROCE is meaningfully below the Construction industry average of 11%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Mota-Engil SGPS stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

You can see in the image below how Mota-Engil SGPS's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTLS:EGL Past Revenue and Net Income, November 1st 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Mota-Engil SGPS.

How Mota-Engil SGPS's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Mota-Engil SGPS has total liabilities of €2.8b and total assets of €4.9b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 58% of its total assets. This is a fairly high level of current liabilities, boosting Mota-Engil SGPS's ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Mota-Engil SGPS's ROCE

Unfortunately, its ROCE is also pretty low, so we are cautious about the stock. But note: make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).