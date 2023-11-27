Motel 6 east of Bricktown to be converted into housing for chronically homeless

The Motel 6 at 1800 E Reno Ave. is set to be acquired by the Oklahoma City Housing Authority and converted into efficiency apartments for the chronically homeless.

A Motel 6 east of Bricktown is set to become the first conversion to housing for the homeless using funding from the city’s MAPS 4 program.

The 75-unit motel at 1800 E Reno Ave., built in 1970 as a Trade Winds Central, is being acquired by the Oklahoma City Housing Authority for $3.75 million with another $2.2 million to be spent on renovations.

Kassy Malone, the agency’s director of real estate, said about 80% of the units will be leased with project-based vouchers, which are attached to a specific unit, and 20% with better-known Section 8 housing choice vouchers.

“It’s the intent to serve individuals experiencing chronic homelessness who might not be approved for subsidized housing,” Malone said. “This gives us some wiggle room. It allows us to use (housing choice) vouchers, but if we have an individual who doesn’t have time to go through administrative approval, we have a place for them to stay while we work through that.”

The purchase of the motel is set to close next month, and conversion to housing is expected to take nine to 12 months.

Available affordable housing in OKC is shrinking

MAPS 4 includes $55.7 million for expanding affordable housing options in a city that grew by more than 100,000 people between 2010 and 2020. The city grew by another 13,716 residents between 2020 and 2022, making it the sixth-fastest growing city in the country. At the same time, the city's affordable housing inventory is shrinking while housing costs have gone up.

The 2023 Point in Time count of unsheltered residents reported 1,436 “countable” people, up from 1,339 in 2022. The count does not include people considered “couch homeless” — those temporarily staying with a friend, relative or acquaintance.

Alex McGowan Rayburn, center, and Karen Martinez, left, speak to a person Jan. 26 in northwest Oklahoma City during the Homeless Alliance's 2023 Point in Time count of the homeless population.

The Homeless Alliance reports that while no count is available for “couch” homeless, the Oklahoma City school district had 1,952 children experiencing homelessness enrolled at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year, the majority of whom were couch homeless.

The motel was billed as a $2 million “luxury motel,” when it first opened, but is now rated as a two-star operation. The motel was last renovated in 2004.

“It's in great condition,” Malone said. “The only thing we see ourselves needing to do is changing the paint color and adding kitchenettes. The exterior needs some love, so it needs new paint. The parking lot was just repaved, and it’s in good condition. Otherwise, we need to add fencing around it to secure the site for the residents.”

What services will be provided at the converted motel?

Malone said the motel, to be renamed Vita Nova (Italian for “New Life”), will provide housing for homeless individuals who have criminal records and are unable to qualify for housing choice vouchers. She said the complex will have on-site security.

In addition to the apartments, the east end of the motel, previously a restaurant, lobby, conference and office space, will be renovated for community and dining space for residents, a fitness center and offices. Malone said she hopes the commercial kitchen can be used as part of a business incubator for residents.

Mark Gillett, executive director of the Oklahoma City Housing Authority, said the motel represents the first of a series of properties the agency is looking to acquire or develop to provide housing for the homeless.

Mark Gillett is executive director of the Oklahoma City Housing Authority.

“This is an exciting time for us,” Gillett said. “I directed Kassy that we needed to move, not just sit and wait for a property to come to us. And she contacted Price Edwards and put this deal together. This is a major step in meeting the city’s demands and providing services, including business incubators, for those deserving to be housed.”

