Motel guest finds dead woman’s body when checking into room in Washington County

Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a Washington County motel room.

Investigators believe she may have been dead for several days before they found her.

South Strabane police responded to the Rodeway Inn on Motel 6 Drive on Saturday afternoon for a report of a woman’s body found.

The 42-year-old woman was discovered in a bathtub by a customer checking into that room.

The motel manager tells Channel 11 the woman and her boyfriend checked into the room for five to six days.

The boyfriend asked housekeeping not to enter the room, saying they did not want to be disturbed and not to give them any housekeeping services. The manager said this is common and didn’t raise any alarms.

Channel 11 asked why housekeeping didn’t clean the room before the next guest checked in and discovered the body and he said it was an error in the computer system.

The woman has not yet been identified and police are still investigating.

This isn’t the first time this year a body has been discovered in a local Rodeway Inn.

Allegheny County police officers were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn in Monroeville around 9:30 a.m. on January 1, 2022 for a large amount of blood found outside a room.

When they arrived, they found Matthew Gribschaw, 37, standing outside, covered in blood, according to police.

Officers checked the motel room and found the body of Rochella Anderson, 49, “badly mutilated.” The criminal complaint states police found the woman’s body underneath a bed and parts of the victim’s body were found in a garbage can.

TRENDING NOW:

Report: PA GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette marched to Capitol alongside Proud Boys on Jan. 6 Westmoreland County Drug Trask Force makes major bust in Lower Burrell US to deploy troops to Somalia VIDEO: Officers carry 86-year-old man out of burning home in Findlay Township DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts