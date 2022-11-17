Motel guest kills 1 staffer and tries shooting another, but gun jams, Florida cops say

“A violent chain of events” at a Florida motel ended with one employee dead, one barely escaping with her life and a motel guest in critical condition, according to the Titusville Police Department.

It happened Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Siesta Motel on South Washington Avenue in Titusville, police said in a news release. Titusville is about 50 miles east of Orlando, near Kennedy Space Center.

Officers arrived at the motel at 11 a.m. to find a critically wounded man and no sign of the shooter. The wounded man “died a short time later,” officials said.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the adult male suspect had been staying in a room at the Siesta Motel. At some point, the suspect walked up to the motel employee, who was sitting in a courtyard with a female employee, and shot him,” police said.

“The suspect then turned his gun on the female employee and attempted to shoot her as well,” police said. “The handgun appeared to have jammed and the female was able to run away.”

Witnesses reported the suspect fled in his car and provided “a strong description of the suspect and his vehicle,” police said.

The vehicle was spotted minutes later, about 3 miles away on Forest Road, police said.

“When officers moved in to detain the suspect, he raised his handgun and fired,” police said. “A Titusville Police Officer discharged his firearm as well.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition from what investigators said is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

None of the officers on scene were hurt, police said.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing the suspect “shoot himself in the head” during the standoff, police said. However, “a separate administrative investigation” will probe the officer’s decision to fire his weapon, including whether the man was struck, officials said.

Identities of the victim, suspect and police officer who fired the shot have not been released. The suspect will face “numerous charges” if he survives, police said.

