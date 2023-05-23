Motel guest poisons 20-year-old koi fish after fight with management, RI officials say

A man was arrested after being accused of poisoning 50 koi and goldfish on a motel’s property, Rhode Island officials told news outlets.

He is accused of pouring Miracle-Gro in the Stone House Motor Inn’s pond in Foster, according to WCVB.

The May 18 incident came after the man had “some sort of dispute with management,” according to WJAR.

The 59-year-old long-term motel resident is accused of killing some koi fish older than 20, the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which was contacted by police about the incident, told WPRI.

He was charged with malicious injury or killing animals, according to the outlet.

He will next appear in court on Aug. 17, according to WJAR.

Foster is about 20 miles northwest of Providence.

