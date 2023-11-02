Motel guest is shot multiple times by 86-year-old owner, Nebraska cops say

An 86-year-old motel owner accused of shooting one of her guests has been arrested on attempted murder charges, Nebraska cops say.

The shooting happened Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Finer Motel in Kimball, according to the Kimball Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol.

Authorities found the male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, patrol officers said.

An investigation revealed the owner of the motel, 86-year-old Leota Kant, as the alleged shooter, according to a news release. The victim was staying at her motel.

Kant was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and discharging a weapon within city limits, state patrol said. She was placed in the Garden County Jail.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Kimball is in western Nebraska, about 125 miles northeast of Denver.