Motel guest shot by stranger after act of kindness ‘wasn’t enough,’ Texas cops say

A guest at a Motel 6 in Texas decided to help someone in need, but ended up getting shot for his trouble, San Antonio police told news outlets.

Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, a man staying at a Motel 6 near Interstate 35 in northeast San Antonio heard a knock at the door — a stranger asking for money, WOAI reported.

But after handing him some money, the stranger said it “wasn’t enough,” the outlet reported. The men began arguing, and the stranger pulled out a gun and shot the man.

Despite being wounded, the man fought back, according to a San Antonio Police Department release.

He reached for the stranger’s gun, a revolver, and they tussled over it, police said. During the struggle, he managed to wrench the gun out of the other man’s hands and shoot him twice, he told officers.

Both men received gunshot wounds to the stomach, KENS reported.

They were taken to hospitals for treatment and are listed in stable condition, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

