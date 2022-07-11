Motel housekeeper finds couple overdosing near 4-year-old grandchild, Bradenton police say

A couple was found overdosing in a Bradenton motel room by a housekeeper on Saturday morning, police said Monday.

Their 4-year-old grandchild was also found in the room.

At about 10:30 a.m., a housekeeper providing room service in the motel in the 1400 block of 14th Street West downtown found the unconscious couple and called 911, Bradenton police said in a news release on Monday morning.

Hotel staff administered Narcan, which reverse the affects of an opiod overdose, to the 46-year-old woman. When paramedics arrived, they provided Narcan to the 51-year-old man.

The man and woman were taken Manatee Memorial Hospital under Florida’s Marchman Act — which allows law enforcement to take someone to detoxification or addictions receiving facility involuntary.

The 4-year-old child, who was unharmed, has been taken into protective custody by a Child Protective Services investigator with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office handles all child welfare investigations in Manatee County for the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Anyone with any information about this case, can call Detective Dalia Santana at 941-932-9355. Information may also be emailed to bpdtips@bradentonpd.com.

Or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.