Motel murder suspect turns himself in at Gwinnett County Jail, police say

After a fight on Sept. 5 ended with a man dead at a Gwinnett County motel, police were on the lookout for the alleged shooter.

The fight, at the HomeTowne Studios on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, happened around 5:45 p.m. Police found 28-year-old Dareese Ellis of Peachtree Corners dead in the parking lot.

The next day, police identified a suspect for the shooting, Jay Dante Crump, 21 of Peachtree Corners.

While Crump went on the run after the shooting, but has since turned himself in.

The two men had gotten into an argument which turned violent, and Ellis was shot.

Police told Channel 2 Action News both Crump and Ellis were staying at the motel.

After the shooting, Crump was on the run and police had a warrant for his arrest.

In an update provided to Channel 2 Action News, the Gwinnett County Police Department said Crump turned himself in at the county Jail on Sept. 10.

Now in custody, Crump faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

According to jail records, Crump has not been awarded a bond, as of the time of publication.

