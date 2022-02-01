🌱 Motel Owner Sues City Of MB + Exotic Duck Rescued +Blood Drive

Good day, people of the Grand Strand! Kathy Mandell here with the Wednesday copy of the Myrtle Beach Daily. Today is 2/2/2022!

Here are the top stories today in Myrtle Beach:

The owner of the Lancer Motel filed a lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach claiming that the city attempted to shut down the motel unlawfully "through any means necessary". The motel was cited as being at risk for becoming declared a nuisance property due to the number of police calls dispatched to the property in 2018. The motel claims it hired special security personnel at that time, and reduced the number of crime-related calls over the next year or so. The motel was served with a nuisance order in 2019, to which the owner filed an appeal. They are seeking damages, and have stated that officials used intimidation and harassment in efforts to shut the property down. (WBTW) While other cities in the U.S. were struggling to work around COVID-19 problems and restrictions, Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand were number one in hotel recovery, according to Karen Riordan, president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. 2022 is being seen as the year when tourism will rebound, and even in December, the Grand Strand saw a 2% increase in hotel occupancy. The area is thriving, and the MBACC feels the success they saw in 2021 will continue this year as well. (WMBF) Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center rescued a Muscovy duck from an Azalea Lakes apartment complex after a resident intentionally restrained the bird for three days with the possible plan of eating the duck. Muscovy ducks are an exotic species, and not protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The person who had been holding the bird requested that the bird be returned to her. Executive director of the CWRC, Kimberly Cerimele, said the duck did not sustain any injuries to its legs, and will be brought to a location far away from the people that did the inhumane treatment. It is not clear whether authorities will be taking action against the person who trapped the bird. (WPDE) Horry County announced this week that the Socastee floodplain benching project is now fully funded and work will begin soon. The county received a check from the state on Monday. The Socastee Creek Watershed Flood Risk and Mitigation Strategies Study assessed flood hazards and risks to determine where mitigation projects would be best utilized. That study was possible due to a grant from SCDHEC received in 2019. "Benching" Socastee Creek will help mitigate flooding in Socastee and Forestbrook when completed. (Patch) In a press release on Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce announced that it is partnering with The Blood Connection in Myrtle Beach to hold six community blood drives this year. The first blood drive will be this Friday, February 4th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the MBACC parking lot at 1200 N. Oak Street. Donors must register in advance, and there are 36 appointment slots available. Donors will receive a $20 eGift card. The remaining drives will happen in April, June, July, September and November. There is currently a nationwide blood shortage, and all blood types are needed. (WMBF)

