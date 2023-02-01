Mother of 1-year-old baby who died in a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee says a 'family friend' stole her car

Zarion Robinson, 13 months old, died when a 31-year-old woman stole his mother's car and crashed, killing him, according to Milwaukee police.

Around 40 people gathered at the site of a fatal crash, the corner of North 35th Street and West Hope Avenue, on Tuesday night to mourn the loss of 1-year-old Zarion Robinson.

Zarion died Friday when a 31-year-old woman stole Zarion's mother's car, with Zarion inside, and crashed into another vehicle, killing him, according to Milwaukee police.

According to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, Zarion was in a car seat but it was not secured to the vehicle. Also, the report says the driver may have been speeding.

Zarion's mother, Mikayla Tweedie, told the Journal Sentinel that the driver was an "acquaintance" of hers who was in the car with the mother prior to stealing it.

"That day me and my cousin stopped by the house. (The suspected driver) was in the back seat, she (is) a family friend," Tweedie said. "Me and my cousin went inside to drop my cousin's cat off. ... She took it upon herself to hop in the driver's seat and pull off with my child in the car. I called her and said I don't care about the car, I just want my baby back."

Tweedie said she does not understand why the suspected driver took off with her car. "I knew her well enough to think she wouldn't do something like that," she said.

During the crash, police said the driver and passengers of a second vehicle fled the scene and unknown suspects are being sought. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The driver of the stolen car was hospitalized and arrested, police said. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has not filed charges as of Tuesday.

Zarion's father, Eddie Anthony, wants justice for his son's death. "I want to see justice, I do. I want to see justice," Anthony said. "He didn't deserve it, he had a lot of life ahead of him. Like I said, gone but never forgotten, but it's a lot of heartache that we will never get over. Everybody's going to think about it every day, every minute, every second, so it's tough, it's hard."

Story continues

Zarion's grandfather, Donnie Thomas, said he was devastated when he heard that his grandson was killed. "I was hurt," he said.

Thomas said it was felt good to have the support of loved ones at Tuesday's vigil, but, he added, "Justice needs to be served."

Zarion remembered for his beautiful smile that could light up a room

Zarion Robinson, 1, died when a woman stole his mother's car, with him inside, crashing it and killing him, according to Milwaukee police.

"He was such a fun child," Thomas said, adding that the family is going to grieve for a while because 13-month-old Zarion's death leaves a massive hole that will never be filled.

Tweedie said she will always remember her son's "beautiful smile," which could make a room "glow up."

"He just had the most amazing heart. He was an innocent child. ... He came in the room and everybody would smile," Tweedie said.

"He was always playful," Anthony said. "He always had a smile, always laughing just doing normal stuff, just growing up everyday, so for this to happen is just tragic."

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mom of baby who died in stolen car in Milwaukee says driver was friend