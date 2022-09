Mother and 1-Year-Old Child Kidnapped at Gunpoint While Loading Groceries Outside Target

A mother and her 1-year-old child were kidnapped at gunpoint from a Target parking lot in Tennessee and taken to a bank where the mother was forced to withdraw funds from an ATM, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responding to the Target on Highway 64 at around 12 p.m. Wednesday were told the mother was loading groceries in a car when two men armed with a handgun approached her and the child, police said in a news release.

Police released these photos of suspects in the kidnapping of a mother and her one-year-old baby in a Target parking lot. (Memphis Police Dept.)

They forced the two victims into one of the suspect’s vehicles, drove to a Regions Bank branch about two minutes away from the Target and forced the mother to withdraw $800 from the ATM, according to the department. The suspects then let the mother and child go.

“No arrests have been made at this time,” the Memphis Police Department said in the release. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Police shared images of the suspects and their vehicle and are advising anyone with information to come forward. Tipsters can receive a cash reward of up to $2,000, police said.This story was originally published on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com