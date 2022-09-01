Mother & 1-year-old kidnapped from Target, forced to withdraw cash from bank

A mother and child are safe after two men kidnapped them from a Target store and made the woman withdraw cash from a bank, Memphis Police said.

The abduction happened around noon on Wednesday at the Target in the 7900 block of Highway 64 near the Wolfchase Galleria.

According to investigators, officers were told that the woman and her one-year-old child were putting groceries into their vehicle when two men approached them.

Armed with a handgun, the men forced the woman and child into their car, then drove to a nearby Regions Bank. Police said the men forced the woman to withdraw $800 from the ATM.

The men then released the woman and her child.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that can help police find the two men responsible for the kidnapping, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the two men.

Suspects' car

