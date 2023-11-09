Mother of 10-year-old girl accused of killing neighbor to appear in Orange County courtroom
An Orange County judge will get an update Thursday on the case against the mother of a 10-year-old girl accused of killing her neighbor.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Orlando police say Lakrisha Isaac got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers last Memorial Day.
Isaac is accused of handing her daughter a backpack with a gun inside.
Watch: Dismissed Okafor juror set to face judge in mistrial case
Witnesses told us the 10-year-old pulled out the gun and shot and killed Rodgers.
The child has not been charged in the case.
Watch: Kissimmee mayoral campaigns lob criminal accusations at each other in nasty election kickoff
Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
We’ll let you know if the judge sets a trial date in this case.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.