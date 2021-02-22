The mother of an 11-year-old who died in the Texas winter power outage is suing 2 of the state's energy giants

Ashley Collman
Christian Pavon
Christian Pavon, 11, is seen playing in the snow the day before his death. GoFundMe

  • Cristian Pavon, 11, was found dead in his family's Texas mobile home last Tuesday.

  • His family suspects he died of hypothermia when they lost power in the winter storm.

  • Pavon's mother is suing two energy providers, accusing them "profits over the welfare of people."

The mother of an 11-year-old boy who died last week in a mobile home that lost power during the Texas winter snowstorm has sued two of the state's energy providers, citing gross negligence, multiple reports said.

Cristian Pavon's stepfather found him dead in the family's Conroe, Texas, mobile home last Tuesday, after the family went two nights in a row without power and temperatures dipped as low as 10 degrees Fahrenheit, Pavon's aunt told ABC13.

Pavon's aunt told ABC13 that the boy had no underlying health conditions and that he had played in the snow the day before. It was the first time the boy - who had moved to the US from Honduras two years ago - had seen snow.

"He was fine," his mother, Maria Piñeda, told Univision. "He had dinner, played, and went to bed."

Piñeda has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), Texas' power-grid operator, and the electricity provider Entergy, multiple outlets reported. Millions of Texans lost their water and electricity last week in so-called rolling blackouts, which were imposed to prevent a statewide power failure.

The lawsuit, according to KHOU, said Pavon died of hypothermia during the power outage, though the medical examiner has not yet released an official cause of death.

It accused the two energy providers of putting "profits over the welfare of people" by ignoring recommendations to adapt its power grid for winter conditions, according to ABC News.

maria pinedo
Pavon's mother, Maria Piñeda, giving an interview to Univision after his death. Univision

"Despite having knowledge of the dire weather forecast for at least a week in advance, and the knowledge that the system was not prepared for more than a decade, ERCOT and Entergy failed to take any peremptory action that could have averted the crisis and were wholly unprepared to deal with the crisis at hand," the lawsuit said, according to ABC News.

Piñeda's attorney, Tony Buzbee, told ABC News on Sunday that Christian "died for no reason other than corporate decisions."

"There are a lot of decisions that were made a long time ago that led to the death of this young man. That is unacceptable," Buzbee said.

The lawsuit also accused the energy companies of targeting the poor during these outages.

"There were images of empty downtown Houston office buildings with power, but the Piñeda's [sic] mobile home park was left without power," the lawsuit said, according to ABC News.

It also said the companies misled customers by suggesting that the blackouts would only be temporary.

"The blackouts instead lasted days," the lawsuit said, according to ABC News. "The failure to adequately inform Plaintiffs of the length of the blackouts prevented them from properly preparing for the lack of power, or leaving the area. Accurate information might have saved Cristian Pineda's young life."

Piñeda is asking for $100 million in damages, according to KHOU.

Insider has contacted ERCOT and Entergy for comment. Entergy told KHOU in a statement it was "deeply saddened by the loss of life in our community," but that it was "unable to comment due to pending litigation."

ERCOT also said in a statement, cited by KHOU, that it will "respond accordingly" once it reviews the lawsuits, adding: "Our thoughts are with all Texans who have and are suffering due to this past week. However ... we are confident that our grid operators made the right choice to avoid a statewide blackout."

A GoFundMe has been created to raise money to help send Pavon's body back to Honduras. As of Monday morning, it had surpassed its $5,000 goal with more than $86,000 raised.

