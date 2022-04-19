Mother of 12-year-old found dead in ‘deplorable living conditions’ charged

The mother of a girl who died last year in a house that police described as having deplorable conditions is facing felony charges after an indictment in Greene County.

Mary Artis faces three counts of felony child endangering in connection to the death of Aaliyah Artis. She’s been summonsed to appear in court for her initial arraignment on May 6.

“These charges are supported by the deplorable living conditions which were discovered on the date of the incident,” Xenia police said. “There is no evidence at this time to suggest Aaliyah’s death was purposeful.”

Police released new details on the findings from Aaliyah Artis’ autopsy Tuesday.

“The cause of death is listed as a lung injury, with contributing factors of weight loss, malnutrition, and poor living conditions,” Xenia police said. “The lung injury is not suspected to be the result of external trauma, but instead was likely caused by a medical condition.”

Xenia investigators said Mary Artis has been cooperative throughout the investigation.

Aaliyah Artis was found dead June 8, three days after her birthday. She was found at her house in the 1500 block of Texas Drive, according to a Xenia police report.

According to coroner’s investigators, Artis had numerous insect bites, possibly from bed bugs, and the house had partially consumed food in every room and there was evidence of insect infestation.

Signs on the outside of Artis’ home show it was condemned six days after her death.

Xenia Community Schools employees brought up concerns they had about the welfare of Artis multiple times to Xenia police and said they also filed reports with Greene County Children Services.

“Aaliyah has cognitive disabilities and she has been engaged in our remote learning form and it has been since September since our teacher has been able to engage or see Aaliyah,” Tecumseh Elementary School Principal Cathryn Rice told police dispatchers Jan. 12.

Rice said Artis’ teacher had dropped off school work at the house the previous day, but hadn’t seen Artis for months.

“She arrived and the curtains were drawn, and the doors were locked…that has been pretty consistent,” Rice said.

Xenia Police body camera footage from Jan. 12, 2021 shows two officers checking on the home after the call from the school district.

“Hi, we’re doing a welfare check to see if Aaliyahs here, if she’s ok?” an officer said in the video.

“Yeah, she’s fine,” the woman who answered the door said.

The woman never moved out of the doorway as she spoke briefly with officers.

“Have you been in contact with the school at all? Because, they said they cant get ahold of you at all,” an officer asks the woman in the video.

The officers urged the woman to contact school leaders about Aaliyah’s schooling, then left, apparently without seeing Aaliyah.

About a year earlier, on Jan. 28, 2020, police responded to the house after the school become concerned about Artis not showing up for school for a week. Dispatch records showed Artis’ mother said she had missed the bus and records noted “conditions were fine.”

The Greene County Department of Job and Family Services Director was unable to verify whether the department had any open cases involving Artis prior to her death.

“We are not able to share any information on child welfare cases, which are confidential by law. The agency investigates allegations of abuse and neglect and provides supportive services to families and children,” Beth Rubin, Director of Greene County Department Job and Family Services, said. “We are prohibited from disclosing case-specific information regarding reports or activities.”

Neighbors said it wasn’t just school officials that didn’t see Aaliyah.

“You almost never saw them, not even the older children,” said Paul Johnson, who lives in the neighborhood.