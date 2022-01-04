Mother, 2 children killed in Alabama house fire
A mother and two school-age children were killed early Monday when fire gutted a home in north Alabama, officials said. (Jan. 4)
Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic desperately pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun in a tragic shooting at a northern Illinois hotel last week, according to prosecutors.
While the pilot — a Texas man — escaped the scene, police believe he may have lost an eye in the crash.
“They are just being inhumane at this point ... no compassion at all.”
According to Associated Press, in the 15 months it took to design the new "Beautiful Ohio" license plate, no one spotted the backwards Wright Flyer.
INSTAGRAM @SUNSHINEFIRE.BOULDER.COLORADO via ReutersAuthorities investigating a devastating fire in Colorado are focused on a burning shed on land owned by the fundamentalist religious sect known as the Twelve Tribes. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle revealed at a Monday press conference that investigators have narrowed down the fire’s origin to land owned by the sect, but he cautioned that investigators “are going to be careful” before making any conclusions. “We will sort it out. It’s an activ
The Oak Creek Police Department has a new canine on the force and his handler describes him as "goofy."
A woman was caught on video calling her “children” and telling them “this is your Asian family” during a racist rant in a Las Vegas hotel parking lot. The video, posted by TikTok user @peachmegladon on Dec. 31, 2021, shows an unidentified woman getting physical with the person trying to film her after she allegedly assaulted them during a confrontation in the parking lot, The Daily Dot reported. Although @peachmegladon did not provide details about the events prior to the filming of the video, the TikTok user wrote in their video’s caption that the woman attacked them twice.
A Louisiana man who has served 47 years in prison remains incarcerated nearly nine months after his parole date and following two court decisions ordering […]
Austin police say the man was performing a sexual act with the child outside a building. The man reportedly lived in a tent near the building, and the child had been there for roughly a week.
“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider, who was recently dubbed the show’s highest-earning female contestant, said Monday that she was robbed over the weekend.
A high-speed pursuit involving Milpitas police and a man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend and speeding away with her body ended Sunday afternoon in Fremont, when the suspect crashed the car near Warren Ave., east of Kato Drive.
The Northglenn homeowners say they were getting ready for work when they heard the truck speeding down the street and then crash. They had bought it just weeks earlier.
"Almost holy, a true sanctuary," this 41,762-square-foot mansion at 4501 N. Michigan Road, sits on the former grounds of a Benedictine monastery.
A city that already gets an unfair rep for being known more as violent than anything else just reached a disturbing milestone. In 2021, Chicago went through one of its deadliest years in the last quarter-century. The medical examiner’s office handled more than 1,00 homicides last year: 836 were in Chicago alone, the most the office handled since 1994, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Family handout via Atlanta PoliceAuthorities have identified a suspected killer in the 1995 cold case of a teenage girl who was en route to school when she was raped and shot twice in the face by a man who then eluded investigators for 26 years.Atlanta police say Kelvin Arnold, 49, who died in 2021 before he could be identified, brutally assaulted and fatally shot 14-year-old Nacole Smith on June 7, 1995, as she tried to shortcut through a wooded area on her way to school.“There are literally bo
Three people from Wyoming are facing murder charges in the disappearance of a Colorado woman after a body was discovered last week, police say. Casey Childers, 39, Leo VanBuskirk, 23, and Shantel Edlund, 43, were arrested on charges related to the disappearance of an unnamed woman, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department in Colorado. Police stated they expect charges to be upgraded to first-degree murder in the coming days. The Fort Collins Police Department contacted the A
Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who has sought to parlay her role in the Capitol riot into a career as a right-wing media personality, reported to prison Dec. 21.
While search efforts have yielded no sign of 44-year-old Joseph Johnson or his vessel, his family hasn’t lost hope of finding him alive.
Stanley Davis Jr., a 7th-grade student at Congress Middle School, was killed Dec. 26 after he crashed his dirt bike following an attempted police stop.
A 52-year-old Asian man was pistol-whipped and robbed of his belongings while walking in San Francisco on New Year’s Eve. The incident reportedly occurred beside Anchovy Bar on O'Farrell Street between Fillmore and Steiner Streets on Friday afternoon, SFist reported, citing a Twitter report by ABC7’s Dion Lim and a video posted by Asian Crime Report’s Twitter account. This 52-y/o was pistol-whipped & robbed of his phone, wallet & Rolex by 2 men on O'Farrell between Steiner & Fillmore Friday.