Arrest made in brazen 'execution-style' shooting in Humboldt Park: CPD
An arrest was made in a brazen attack last month that left 2 dead in Humboldt Park amid Puerto Rican Day festivities, Chicago police officials said Saturday.
From Southampton to Palm Beach, these homes won't be on the market for long Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Expect the battery-powered beast to be based on the Challenger or Charger.
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea posted its highest-ever number of new daily COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Saturday, the third consecutive day of record highs in new infection cases. Starting on Monday, coronavirus curbs will be tightened to the strictest level possible in Seoul and neighbouring regions for the first time, South Korea said on Friday, as the streak of record new cases fanned concern. South Korea has so far fared better than many industralised nations in infections and deaths, with a mortality rate of 1.22% and the number of severe cases at 148 as of Friday, which is much lower than the previous peak in late December.
A grizzly bear that pulled a California woman from her tent and killed her this week was fatally shot early Friday by wildlife officials using night-vision goggles to stake out a chicken coop that the animal raided near the small Montana town where the woman was attacked. Federal wildlife workers shot the bear shortly after midnight when it approached a trap set near the coop about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Ovando, where 65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, was killed Tuesday, said Greg Lemon with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The bear had raided the chicken coop overnight Wednesday, and officials set a baited trap nearby hoping to lure the animal back, Lemon said.
China’s broad-based RRR cut could be sending a troubling signal about its banks and economy. Plus, investment-newsletter commentary on the recent slide in bond yields, improved state finances, and a technical analysis of Bitcoin.
As Britney Spears' conservatorship battle continues, the publisher of Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming memoir apologized for releasing inaccurate details about the book at such a "sensitive time."
Joanne Molinaro, a vegan food blogger known as The Korean Vegan, has responded to a string of racist messages following her response to someone telling her to “get Korea to stop eating dogs.” The details: Molinaro received the message on Twitter on July 6, which she later shared on Instagram, in response to her video on how she went vegan. Molinaro further explained in a TikTok video that the user continued to stand by their message and even suggested that Molinaro should “utilize her connections with the Korean government” to change the law.
Law enforcement officers in Chicago fatally shot a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 9:40 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, Chicago police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters. A group of law enforcement officers identified the man, but he wouldn’t get out of the vehicle he was in and pointed a gun at the officers, Brown said.
Research suggests looking at role of job loss, economic change, closure of schools and community organizations and civil unrest Police investigate the scene of shooting at 7th and Figueroa Streets in downtown Los Angeles. Photograph: Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock Gun homicides surged across the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, in the same year that Americans bought a record-breaking number of guns. But some of America’s leading gun violence researchers have
Enjoy the mitten
Three of four inmates who escaped from a county jail in western Illinois have been captured, officials said. Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, and Eugene Roets, 23, were taken into custody on Thursday following Wednesday's escape, authorities said. People were asked to call 911 if they saw Zachary Hart, 36.
President Joe Biden said Friday he made it "very clear" in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the White House expects the Russian government to take action against ransomware attackers operating on their soil. (July 9)
Police are investing a stabbing incident near Broadway in San Francisco Friday evening.
WASHINGTON (AP) — With the surprise twin hiring of two of the country’s most prominent writers on race, Howard University […] The post Howard University solidifies reputation with high-profile hires appeared first on TheGrio.
Attorney Sam Aguiar alleges several officers involved in the fatal raid were assigned body cameras. He said the department is not complying with his open records request.
R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle are empowering the next generation of artists to truly accept their skin.
"I was like, 'Hey, I'm going to film my first TikTok, would you mind coming over to my house and skate my mini-ramp?'" the singer recalled about getting Tony Hawk on board to film her debut TikTok video
The Reebok Classic Leather Cardi is made for the bold.
The working mom, cookbook author, and TV star shares how to make delicious, healthy dishes without the fuss.
The Biden administration should stop building barriers to homeownership and instead support policies that will help first-time homebuyers.